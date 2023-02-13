The Lindsay Leopardettes used a 14-0 run over a 10-minute stretch to blow open a tight game in a 39-22 win over the Pauls Valley Lady Panthers.
Lindsay never trailed in the game but a slow pace kept the came close early as PV trailed 6-4 midway through the opening session. Malicoat's 3-pointer started the decisive run that saw five different Lepardettes score. Perry started the second quarter with a 3-pointer and McGowan added two more baskets for a 20-4 lead.
Jazmin Nunez ended the scoreless drought with a pair of free throws with just under two minutes left in the half. Jaylye Stokes would added another free throw for the only points in the second quarter for the Lady Panthers. Stone's basket at the end of the half gave the Leopardettes a 22-7 lead heading into the break.
Hannah Raper ended over a 12-minute stretch with out a basket with a traditional 3-point play to start the second half. Kyra McCurtain had two baskets in the third quarter as PV cut the elad to 11 twice in the period. That would be as close as they would get as Perry hit a 3-pointer for Lindsay late in the quarter pushing the Leopardette lead back out to 14 heading into the final eight minutes.
Pauls Valley had their best quarter of the night in the fourth quarter of the night with eight points, baskets by four different players. Lindsay though matched the Lady Panthers points as Perry and McGowan scored Lindsay's final 11 points for a 17-point win.
Perry led all scorers with 12 points, three 3-pointers. McGowan added 9, Stone 9, Russell 4, Malicoat 3 and Bearden 2. Nunez and McCurtain scored 7 points each to lead the Lady Panthers. Raper added 3, Idleman 2, Newsom 2 and Stokes 1.
Pauls Valley will play their final home game tonight as the host Marlow for senior night.
