Often the result of inaction is not known for many years thereafter. A recent case is an interesting example of such a situation.
A generous and loving couple found two children essentially abandoned by their family. This couple obtained guardianship and raised the children to adulthood. The couple had no children of their own and because this occurred pre-World War II. Few records are available.
Today, 80 years later, it is discovered that the couple held mineral interests worth very little at the time but accruing income today.
Although there is no doubt that the couple would want the children to inherit the interests and although they assumed guardianship and raised the children, they cannot inherit because there was no formal adoption process.
The lessons in this case go far beyond the fact that they should have formally adopted.
The lessons include the need to look ahead and anticipate what may be necessary to accomplish your planning objective.
Thus all factors and situations should be included in your planning. Law school tells us to plan for “the horrible of horribles.” This case tells us to plan for unexpected blessings also.
