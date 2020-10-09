The Ada School system in a continuing effort to keep the district abreast of activities involving the district as related to COVID-19, released the following statement on Wednesday.
“Since the last report on October 2nd, there have been two new positive cases confirmed in the District. Both individuals are isolated,” Ada Schools superintendent Mike Anderson. “These are the only positive cases in the District.
“Close contacts in each case have been quarantined. Because of the nature of the class schedules and the configuration of classrooms, a total of 36 individuals have been quarantined. There are 70 active quarantines in the District.
“Of these total cases, quarantine timelines ended on Wednesday or Thursday for 19 individuals.”
Oklahoma State Department of Health and Pontotoc County Health Department Update
The OSDH has made a strong effort over the past few days to bring all 77 County Health Departments closer together in their strategies and protocols for contact tracing and decisions on quarantines.
As a result, all school districts will begin to see the number of quarantines increase in relation to the number of positive cases reported within each district.
The important thing to take from all of this is that an increase in the number of individuals quarantined does not indicate an increase in the spread of COVID. It simply means that the quarantine “net” has been spread wider in an effort to better contain the spread.
However, with a wider quarantine “net” comes the possibility of more staff members being quarantined. When a significant number of staff members are quarantined, the probability of the need to move to Distance Learning becomes greater.
It is still very obvious that the students and staff that have tested positive are not being exposed at school. The positive cases have been exposed away from school and usually by a family member.
On a more positive note, Pontotoc County slipped below the Orange Level 2 threshold today and is currently reporting 21.6 Daily New Cases Per 100,000 Population. This is in comparison to 31.3 Daily New Cases last Friday. If these numbers continue to hold, Pontotoc County should be in Orange Level 1 when the OSDH Report is updated Friday.
