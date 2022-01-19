15 good years - and counting

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
#833
“. . . and in all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection.” [Mr. Twain]
Time marches on, too: You noticed, I placed year 15 in the heading this week. I paused to consider when, and therefore where, this weekly column began and if I might, a walk down memory lane is where I am led this week.
The first WAT? issue came out at the end of January 2006 and the intent was to generate interest in a new arts council that had begun two years earlier in our hometown of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma. The start-up was a direct response to the community’s interest compiled during many hours of discussion surrounding the development of a long-range plan for the city’s future.
The final guidelines were a partnership between the city, the chamber of commerce, the schools, and its citizens.
The fledgling council had already staged a number of intriguing projects, and once the creative gates were opened, new works emerged along a number of new paths. Just what its founding board had envisioned.
Secondly, the publisher of the Pauls Valley Democrat, (this column’s host), had determined that he was going to launch a separate community section in the paper that would feature arts programming. I asked if I might have a shot at providing come “general arts commentary” and 833 weeks ago, that relationship began.
Pauls Valley continues to focus on enriching the arts landscape and I am honored to be able to continue bringing these reflections to you, the subscribers to the Democrat, and those who pick up a copy of the paper at newsstands across the city, as they engage with its art galleries, museums and the arts center.
Finally noted: Not to labor on all of the changes that we have seen in fulfilling artistic expression over the past decade and one half, however, I would be remiss if I did not single out the main trend that has me concerned, and that is the road to streaming dominance.
How it will impact live performance, and more importantly, the ability of presenting venues to sustain its membership base must be acknowledged and then addressed. That time is now, if it is not too late.
We often hear about the number of small businesses that have closed since March of 2020, what we don’t hear are the number of community theatres and other live performance locations that have also shuttered.
I often encourage you to support live productions, galleries, museums – anywhere the human expression is on display – and where additional personal interaction with the artist/s can be achieved. Wherever your travels take you, please continue that support, and I will do the same through these 750 words each week. (*) Thanks for reading, and stay the course.
Don’t want to leave on too somber a note, and thus wanted to share with you my progress on creating a family narrative. Not intended for public consumption at this point, and over the last few years, I have been looking for just the right metaphor to get the ball rolling, and that may have fallen into my lap over the holidays.
The family provided me with a resource that stimulates the response to questions, (actually, one per week), on a wide variety of challenging topics, not boring in the least.
Trust me, when you look at your life from that perspective, it takes on a new flavor and that is just what the family wanted. They have all the pictures, videos, letters, what they don’t have are my memories. The goal is to have it completed by Christmas of this year.
(*) and a PS: A number of Broadway cancellations have emerged due to virus concerns. The few I follow will be resuming (as of now) in April 2022 so the situation must certainly be challenging.
Music in the air: Been securing CD’s, (remember those?) and to date have loaded in over 230 interpretations by the legendary Ella Fitzgerald. Marvelous.
Remember, there is always an opening night, it simply cannot only be enjoyed on a screen.
Connecting, through the arts, since 1/06.
t A s
{For EFA: 27-51 / 62]
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.