150 is an impressive number - on so many levels

By Tim Smith
Where ARTS Thou?
The @ Home Edition
Est: 2020
Content-Create-Connect
“How can we let the music not be what it actually is and make it be something else.” (Wynton Marsalis)
It is not often that we get to celebrate a milestone of 150 – a Sesquicentennial does not come that often.
This year, my alma matter, Drury University in Springfield, Missouri, will be recognizing this achievement with, according to its seasonal alumni publication, the Drury Magazine, a number of events that, when coupled with personal, on campus recollections, will be a once in a lifetime record of commitments well realized.
The graphic announcing this celebration contains, as its main thrust: “Grand Be Thy Destiny.”
If I might, a reminder to long-time readers: In 2021, in celebration of my 50th graduation anniversary from Drury, I devoted the entire year, in once-a-month column overview, some of the highlights of my theater arts education that I received on DU’s ‘original 40-acre campus’ with the hope of inspiring readers to consider the importance of smaller colleges and universities where students have a real opportunity to practice their craft.
I still hold up those four years as an exemplary commitment to creative excellence, in front and behind the curtain.
From the Drury Magazine: (Credit: Emily Letterman, senior writer/editor): “From the moment of its founding, Drury has been something special. It’s equally as present in the students who walk these 90 acres today, as is in her alumni scattered across the globe and in the minds of each community member who beholds her beauty. When the first school bell rang out the morning of Sept. 25, 1873, the Drury Difference was present in the hearts of every student…In the coming weeks and months, the university will undertake a celebration like no other with speakers, events…a commutative mural and a grand gala…”
Over the next few weeks, in preparation for the upcoming calendar of those campus events, I will be sharing my recollections from three “On campus with TAS: 1967-1971” perspectives: from the classroom, the stage, and the community.
I was drawn to Drury right out of high school for its theater arts programming, but soon realized, that my initial path upon graduation would be to use my newly expanded resume to serve as an educator.
The experiences that I will share will amplify how truly prepared I was to guide a new generation of students, who today, (hopefully) support the arts in all of its forms. I am truly proud of that accomplishment.
Laying that foundation propelled me to the next levels, and I have never looked back.
This 150th anniversary gives all of my fellow Drury alumni the opportunity to savor their career and life statements.
I hope to make it to the campus for another memorable stroll down Drury Lane.
