2022 session about continuing momentum

By House Speaker Charles McCall
As another legislative session begins, Oklahoma's momentum is as strong as ever.
We have the nation's lowest unemployment, the most revenue in state history, tax cuts in effect, a solvent budget, flush state savings accounts and a strong slate of pro-freedom policies taking root.
America is noticing, and they like what they see. As Governor Kevin Stitt outlined in the State of the State speech to the Legislature this week, 40,000 more Oklahomans have jobs today than three years ago, 27,000 people have moved here since April 2020 and companies are increasingly looking to Oklahoma for major expansions and relocations.
This momentum is the result of more than a decade of majority governance in the Legislature focused on conservative policies to grow our state while still protecting the Oklahoma way of life.
After the most comprehensive policy session ever last year, the Oklahoma House of Representatives is poised for another strong year to build on this momentum.
As I begin my sixth session leading the House Republican Caucus, I am impressed yet again with the priorities my colleagues have put forth. House members are in close touch with constituents and filing legislation to meet their needs.
In 2022, the House is focused on protecting Oklahoma from federal overreach, rooting out black market marijuana, lowering taxes, supporting public safety, improving education and investing in infrastructure – especially broadband.
Oklahomans statewide cherish their individual liberties and right to govern themselves.
If the federal government does anything to infringe upon that, as it is increasingly attempting to do, expect the House to use the state's powers swiftly to protect Oklahomans' constitutional liberties.
Last session's most significant policy item was House Bill 1236, a bill I authored alongside almost every House Republican.
The bill set up a powerful intra-branch process to challenge federal overreach, and it was immediately put to use.
Litigation initiated under the powers and funding of House Bill 1236 led to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the Biden administration's unconstitutional vaccine mandates. Other challenges of problematic federal policies are underway.
This session, the House will be using both the courts, as authorized by House Bill 1236, and legislation as necessary to protect liberty in Oklahoma.
Upholding the Constitution is both our sworn duty and top priority.
The House will also run several bills cracking down on black market marijuana.
Legal medical marijuana, as voted on by the people, resulted in a weak regulatory regime that has illegal, black market marijuana overrunning rural Oklahoma.
We will put a stop to it this session with an aggressive marijuana policy agenda to root out bad actors and protect those playing by the rules.
The state budget is a focus every year, and this year, with more revenue than ever, Oklahoma can continue investing in priorities, saving money and reducing the tax burden without overspending. It's a balanced, proven approach we have used to return the budget to solvency after a period of instability.
Within the budget, the House supports targeted investments to raise trooper pay to ensure adequate public safety is provided and pay the best teachers more to reward results.
The last five sessions have each been winners for education, particularly last session.
In 2021, the Legislature enacted comprehensive education reform that included a new open transfer law, expanded opportunity scholarship funding that empowers parents, funding formula reform, the new Redbud grant program providing funding equity for rural schools, and the biggest education budget ever. The House will always support education, as our record shows.
The House is proud of its tax relief record, too. Last session we enacted tax cuts for every Oklahoma, which proved very timely, given the inflation the nation now faces.
The House will consider additional tax cuts this session because we recognize the need to give working people and businesses even more relief from inflation.
For infrastructure, plans will be advanced to commit billions of dollars in the next decade to transportation, with an eye on spurring growth through improved access to major thoroughfares, and broadband, which is as critical to modern life as highways or phones were a century ago.
After these priorities join the state's long list of accomplishments, Oklahoma's momentum will be even stronger.
(State Rep. Charles McCall, R-Atoka, represents House District 22, containing portions of Atoka, Garvin, Johnston and Murray counties. He has also held the position of Speaker of the House since 2016.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.