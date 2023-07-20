4-H photo contest on the rise

The 2023 Garvin County News Star and 4-H Photo Contest was held a little earlier this year and it proved to be a great move. The partnership that the Garvin County 4-H program has incorporated with the Pauls Valley Arts Council and their 5th Friday Art Walk has been found to be a great fit for both programs.
Since the Garvin County 4-H Photo Contest was re-introduced with the help of its founding sponsor, the Garvin County News Star, the contest has steadily grown.
In 2021 the GCNS/4-H Photo contest had 33 entries, the following year there were 59 and in 2023 there were a total of 92 photos submitted.
This is an incredible number, and we look forward to keeping this contest growing. There has been a lot of photography talent beginning in Garvin County and it’s a talent we like to brag on.
“Anderson (Blevins) Baker, Abby (Dunnam) Morse as well as Abby (Alfred) Kelley have all taken their previous love for photography, and their experience through 4-H, and began businesses with them,” says Tracie Mullendore, Garvin County program assistant.
“Anderson has even photographed our Hall of Fame recipient’s portraits.”
This year’s photo entries were loaded with talent. It was a very difficult decision and a lot of hard work deciding the placings for the photos.
This year Darla Clemens was asked to provide her expertise. She worked through the 92 photos looking for the components of a perfect photo. Darla is a local photographer that is known for her work primarily shot in Yellowstone Park. Her subjects cover everything from bears to portraits.
The photos entered this year suggest different levels of skill gained from their photography projects. Some photographers have been competing for several years and some are jumping into their first contest. The skills that these 4-H members are gaining are tools that they can use either professionally or personally throughout their lives.
This year’s Best of Show photo winner is from the Wynnewood 4-H club. Cooper McKinzie submitted a photo of a person arc welding. This photo provided detail, leading lines, composition, and just an all-around intricate photo. Cooper has been competing in the photography contest for several years now.
This was his first Best of Show win. Cooper was awarded a $50 cash prize from the Garvin County News Star as well as a Best of Show Rosette. He was also featured in the July 7th edition of the Garvin County News Star. Other 4-H members who placed in the contest will also be featured in the newspaper.
Results from the photo contest include:
Animal Category: 1st place- Border Collie- Tinley Milligan, Pauls Valley, 2nd place- Baby Goats- Tyler Danley, Pauls Valley, 3rd Ringed Tail Zoo Animal-EmmaLee McCarty, Pauls Valley, 4th- Snake in yellow Flowers- Jackson Wilkins, Lindsay 4-H, 5th place-Crane in water- Cooper McKinzie, Wynnewood 4-H, and 6th place, Cows at feeding time- Karlie Koesler, Pauls Valley 4-H.
In the Garvin County Landmark category: 1st place went to Kayden Summers- Black and White Photo of PV City Hall, Pauls Valley 4-H, 2nd place- Grain Silos at Rickey Feedstore- Jack White, Pauls Valley 4-H, 3rd place- Antique tire at the depot- Tyler Danley, Pauls Valley 4-H, 4th place- Architecture of PV building- Kayden Summers, Pauls Valley 4-H, 5th place-Train at Santa Fe Train Depot- Jack White, Pauls Valley 4-H, and 6th place went to Connor Selman with his photo also of the antique train at the Santa Fe Depot also from the Pauls Valley 4-H club.
People Category: 1st place and Best of Show went to Cooper McKinzie- Arc welder, welding, Wynnewood 4-H Club, 2nd place Man golfing with the American flag- Allison White, Pauls Valley 4-H, 3rd place-Girl doing cartwheel- Coty Ferguson, Maysville 4-H, 4th place-Little girl in boat- Joshua Green, Maysville 4-H, 5th place-Chloe’s hair-Cooper McKinzie, Wynnewood 4-H and placing 6th was Wedding Portrait by Kayden Summers of the Pauls Valley 4-H club.
Plant Category:1st place-Magnolia bloom-Allison White, Pauls Valley 4-H club, 2nd place-Purple clematis-Kally Milligan, Pauls Valley 4-H, 3rd place- Yellow cactus in bloom-Cayden Feeback, Pauls Valley 4-H, 4th place Zucchini plant- Tyler Danley, Pauls Valley 4-H, 5th place- Grapes on the vine- Cayden Feeback, Pauls Valley 4-H, and 6th place went to Cade Selman with his photo of a red geranium bloom, Pauls Valley 4-H.
The final category for the contest was Scenery. Those placing in this category are 1st place- Pink cactus in red rocks-Cayden Feeback, Pauls Valley 4-H, 2nd place-Wagon wheel- Cayden Feeback, Pauls Valley 4-H, 3rd place red daisy- Jack White, Pauls Valley 4-H, 4th Farm machinery at sunset-Jackson Wilkins, Lindsay 4-H club, 5th place Rush Creek with cloud reflection-Jack White, Pauls Valley 4-H Club, and rounding out the competition was 6th place winner Tinley Milligan with her photo of a river, Pauls Valley 4-H club.
