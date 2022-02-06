76 trombones are all tuned up ...

By Tim Smith
The @ Home Edition
“. . . and in all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection.” [Mark Twain]
I work hard to provide a balance in the selection of quotes that I call on to support a theme each week, and as you know I have been following for the better part of a year, the evolution of the Broadway revival of Meredith Willson’s, “The Music Man” starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.
My concerns, unfortunately, have kept my enthusiasm somewhat at bay, however, I’d like to share that pent up excitement with you as over the next few months. I am going to be following the production's impact closely.
This was the very first professional musical that I experienced, and the fact that it was with my mother, (soon to celebrate her 99th birthday) and, she was a theatre major in college, adds a protective shell around any production of the work.
Then, added to the power of Broadway behind its staging choices, there is a great deal caught up in the opening night this week. Who exactly is its audience?
I was briefly comforted by the tone of the following resource. The Broadway Direct (column) for January 25, 2022, titled, “Jerry Zaks and Warren Carlyle on the Joy of The Music Man” written by Elysa Gardner.
She provided a fair and balanced evaluation on the progress of the show, nearing the completion of almost two months of previews, and marching steadily, all “trombones” intact, toward a February 10, 2022 opening night.
She reports: “Joy has not exactly been in abundant supply in headlines in recent years. But director Jerry Zaks and choreographer Warren Carlyle knew it would be the key ingredient in bringing that most American of classic musicals, Meredith Willson’s The Music Man, back to Broadway. Having last collaborated on the exuberant production of Hello, Dolly! that earned the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical in 2017, Carlyle and Zaks became attached to Willson’s masterpiece before the COVID shutdown. So did Hugh Jackman, who signed on to play traveling salesman/con artist Harold Hill, and Sutton Foster, cast as Marian Paroo, the prim, discerning librarian and piano teacher who threatens to expose him as a fraud when he tries to start a boy’s marching band in her small Iowa town. Originally scheduled to open in the fall of 2020, the show is currently in previews for a February 10th opening at the Winter Garden Theatre.”
She continues: “Zak’s believes that Willson - who based fictional River City, Iowa, on his native Mason City - “would have enjoyed” the new staging. “He wrote about the show being a valentine to the people of Iowa, and he wanted to make it that they weren’t being made fun of, that it was done honestly and without gratuitous schtick. I think he did see it as a joy machine: I can’t believe that’s not where it was coming from.”
From the show’s choreographer: (Reflecting back on an earlier encounter with the musical) “… I was struck by how American it was, being new to America at the time (2000). It’s such a celebration of life, and as a proud citizen, someone who has chosen to make America my home, that appeals to me. And it’s a beautiful love story, and I’m a desperate romantic.”
Director Zaks wraps it up: “Meredith Willson said that this show is about faith – faith that things will get better, that they’ll work out in the long run, and that people will change. There is redemption. He called Harold Hill a good man who does bad things, and that’s what Hugh (Jackman) is trying to capture, very successfully, in these awful and challenging times.”
I will keep you up to date, in fact, I just signed up for the production’s email newsletter so if that works out, I can bring you the very latest.
From my perspective, and to gain even more insights, I encourage you, as always, to travel to Playbill.com that continually runs stories about this and other productions on their way to opening nights. Sadly, there have been many more closing nights, and/or the rescheduling of a current run until later in the spring. I believe this will permit impacted productions to still be in consideration for the annual Tony Awards for outstanding work on Broadway.
All that being said, there is a great deal riding on “The Music Man” being launched successfully. They have already met their virus challenges, and with nearly two months of preview performances under their belt by their February 10th opening night, smooth sailing is probably (and fingers crossed) the “hot ticket” in the early part of 2022.
Just when you get discouraged about the state of our nation’s ability to educate our future generations, spend some time with NASA Television. Creativity on steroids, and trust me, it will do your heart good.
Remember, there is always (somewhere) an opening night!
t A s
[For EFA: 27-51/62]
(This is the @ Home Edition of Where A r [ts] Thou? Established 2020)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.