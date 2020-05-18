By State Rep. Cynthia Roe
It was another busy week at the Oklahoma Legislature.
After passing a balanced budget through both chambers last week, the Legislature received notification on Wednesday afternoon that the governor had vetoed several budget bills, including our general appropriations bill, which is the overall budget bill for state agencies.
Sadly, it appears that the governor was misinformed regarding the impact of these vetoes on the budget and Oklahoma’s financial security. These budget bills were specifically written to prevent cuts to education, which has seen much-needed historic investments in recent years. If the four vetoes had stood, public school funding could have been cut by 12%, or $292 million.
The middle of a pandemic is not the time to cut state agencies who are providing services many Oklahomans are depending on.
Due to the economic impact of COVID-19, we were facing an unexpected budget deficit. Initial projections estimated a cut in the double digits to the entire budget, but our leadership team created a balanced budget that preserves education funding. The final budget makes cuts of less than 4%.
On Wednesday evening(May 13), the Legislature overwhelmingly voted to override the hovernor’s vetoes on all four budget bills. The four bills have now become law and will guide our state budget for Fiscal Year 2021.
The rest of the week was spent focused on advancing numerous policy bills, including several of my own that I authored.
On Monday, I presented Senate Bill 1823, which creates Shepherd’s Law. This legislation was authored by Sen. Brenda Stanley and is named after the newborn son of a former student, Leyce Doolen, who lost her baby the day after a planned home delivery went terribly wrong due to negligent care by the midwife.
Shepherd’s Law creates a path for licensure for lay midwives in Oklahoma. Currently, non-nurse midwives can deliver babies outside the hospital without a license or oversight.
After Shepherd’s passing, Leyce’s midwife simply removed the word “nurse” from her title and continued practicing. Unfortunately, several more babies have since died in her care.
Many women are choosing home birth over hospital birth and that is their constitutional right, and we need to help give them assurance their midwife has documented education and training that licensure would provide.
On Wednesday, I passed a second bill through the House. Senate Bill 1290 creates the Medical Care Provider Protection Act.
Unfortunately, violence against health care workers is a very common problem that far too many employees have been a victim of. It is something I have seen and experienced first-hand in my career as an emergency room nurse and nurse practitioner. Seventy five percent of all workplace violence occurs in healthcare. Sadly, it causes many talented medical professionals to leave the field.
The Medical Care Provider Protection Act gives penalties for these violent acts against health care workers and requires posted signage that there are penalties for these actions.
I hope that this bill will help reduce this violent behavior and keep our medical professionals safe.
As Oklahoma continues to reopen, please keep practicing social distancing while out and washing your hands well. We are on the path to recovery, but we still have a long road ahead of us before we are truly back to normal. If my office can assist you in any way, please reach out.
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, serves District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes Garvin and McClain counties.)
