Dear Editor,
A note of appreciation and a very big “thank you” to all the Whitebead School teachers, administrative staff, support personnel, students and their families, who for the past 32 years have impacted my life as a school bus driver.
Upon my retirement as a firefighter I knew from the beginning that there were still young people and their families to be reached and “rescued” for life's journey.
There have been so many “memorable moments” with my student-riders, including deer crossings and other “critters” and wildlife species and scenery, etc.
A warm “thank you” to my Whitebead family for the past 15 years, who generously gave a memorable “send-off” luncheon to those who recently retired from “active duty.”
My life has been richly impacted by the Whitebead “team,” and I give God the glory and thanks.
He isn't finished with each one of us yet, so let's forget what's behind and strain toward what is ahead, pressing on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called us heavenward in Christ Jesus.
Always in His strength,
Marty Vierra
