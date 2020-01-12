The Soul Winners Sunday class of Trinity Baptist Church met in the home of Janet Moore for its annual Christmas party.
The Christmas table centerpieces were made by Susan Coates.
Prayer was led by Pat Sholar as the class enjoyed an array of finger foods and an evening of fellowship.
Class interim teacher Mona Wright was presented with a gift of appreciation from the class.
Attending were Joy Alexander, Connie Bowman, Claudia Brown, Jeanette Bunch, Susan Coates, Betty Carter, Norma Cornell, Sharron Edwards, Sharon Freeman, Karen Penix Hall, Carolyn Hamby, Shirley Horn, Ruth Looney, Beverly Midkiff, Janet Moore, Myrna Morris, Loretta Owens, Ann Patton, Brenda Pingleton, Jeanie Rickey, Pat Sholar, Mona Wright and guest Renee Holladay.
