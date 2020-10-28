A book, or two, a month - sheltering made easier

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
Don’t know if you are into collecting, I admit freely here, I am, and actually, have been since I was a youngster. Not sure where that came from – I guess the saving of items resonates a bit more in importance as we begin to open up the boxes and closets to bring forth the Christmas ornaments and other decorative items saved over the decades – united once more – and every year, in joy and peace.
My enjoyment of ‘future saving’ began, and probably not too surprising for long term readers of the column, with theater programs.
At first, these were from productions that my grandparents saw as they traveled the world after retirement, and then those my parents saved for me, and finally, the shows that I enjoyed. “The Music Man,” its 1959 touring production in Chicago, has been framed as the first from those early playgoing days.
As I developed an interest, and later a career in theatre, the file drawers became fuller and fuller and when we relocated to Texas, I believe the count was well over a thousand. I retain them for they are an historical record of the art form. I have originals from Broadway as far back as the early '40s.
Maybe one day, a library may acquire them for their theatre arts collection. That will be up to which ever child “inherits” them.
I wonder too – and out loud with my family on occasion, if my old golf clubs will hold the same fascination for them, as each has a story attached to it as well. They cover the sport from the early '30s up to today, and I got to thinking: What important shots were struck with each, or what long and winding putt was sunk to save someone from losing a family match 80-90 years ago.
In the spirit of those fairways, I’m reading a most interesting homage – son for his father – in “18 Holes With Bing: Golf, Life, and Lessons from Dad” by Nathanial Crosby [and] John Strege. [Harper Collins: c 2016]
Certainly, the celebrity that the younger Crosby grew up and around most of his early life is intriguing, but I encourage you, golfers especially, to read as both Bing and Nathanial were accomplished players.
Nathanial won the United States Amateur in 1981, sadly, in part, a mere four years after his father died after playing golf in Spain.
I’m rather enjoying this “sheltering in norm,” my reading has definitely picked up and this month I’d like to offer another for consideration: David McCullough’s “The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West.” [Simon and Schuster: c 2019]
From the book’s cover jacket:
“Pulitzer Prize-winning historian David McCullough rediscovers an important and dramatic chapter in the American story – the settling of the Northwest Territory by dauntless pioneers who overcame incredible hardships to build a community based on the ideals that would come to define our country.
“. . . Drawn in great part from a rare and little-known collection of diaries and letters by the key figures, The Pioneers is a uniquely American story of people whose ambition, courage, a sense of high purpose led them to remarkable accomplishments. This is a revelatory and quintessentially American story, written with David McCullough’s signature narrative energy.”
I found the diaries and letters selections to be enlightening, weaving them into a narrative, (Mr. McCullough’s forte) and they initially held my attention. However, over the course of the book’s rather short read, a mere 255 pages (for such massive time-line and geographical statements), they simply were not enough to want me to follow the protagonists onward, and what I believe is the greater story. I simply found it difficult to find sustained empathy with the challenges, utter grief, and at times, sheer horror of what he had unlocked in those personal archives.
You can almost feel as though you are in “the room where it happens,” the loss of what those next generations would face, and quoting a line from the musical “Hamilton,” who makes an appearance. It was almost as if Mr. McCullough realized in his studio, as well, that there was so much more to share.
This might have been better served, and may well end up at a later point, as part of a series of books on the post-Revolutionary War western expansion period.
I surveyed sites that might give a clue to his next book, and could not find even a hint. A fan of Mr. McCullough’s work for many years, I hope he is granted time to complete and take us – even farther to the west.
And while we are on distant travel: Next week, saluting a little covered space mission by NASA, and one that takes the creative application of the gifts we are given even “farther out” than could have been imagined, until recently.
“The song remembers when”
Connections made, locally inspired, from our town, since 1/06
‘See’ you in the ‘local’ paper
t A s
PS: Happy Halloween!
(This is Where A r [ts] Thou? – #769 – by Tim Smith)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.