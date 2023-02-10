A brand new session is here

By Greg McCortney
Senate Review
The 2023 legislative session officially began this past Monday, February 6, and after the Senate convened, we joined our fellow members in the House of Representatives to hear Governor Kevin Stitt’s State of the State address.
The governor shared ways in which we’ve moved our state forward in recent years, and outlined his legislative priorities for the new session.
Overall, I thought it was a very positive, optimistic speech describing goals to create an even stronger, more prosperous state for all Oklahomans.
He talked about how we have strengthened our budget; created record savings; focused on job creation; invested in education; prioritized broadband access; worked to help expand our aviation industries; supported veterans; and talked about ways he felt the state could build on those successes.
I look forward to working with the governor and my fellow members over the next four months.
This is my second session to serve as majority floor leader of the Oklahoma Senate. Last year, I enacted several changes aimed at creating a more even workflow throughout the session to help us avoid long committee meetings and floor sessions in the weeks leading up to deadlines.
In previous years, there were few, if any committee meetings the first week of session, as the floor leader and their team were typically still reading through hundreds of bills and assigning them to committees.
This year, just as we did in 2022, my team and I had every bill read and assigned before the session began, allowing us to again hit the ground running with full committee agendas starting week one.
Another change I implemented last year and will continue in 2023 is holding floor sessions twice a day starting in the second week of session.
Instead of creating a logjam by hearing few bills on the floor until after the committee deadline, we’re holding more full Senate votes earlier in the year.
Again, this will help us better manage the work load as we approach the deadline for all bills filed in this chamber to be voted on by the full Senate.
For the 2023 session, the deadline for committees to vote on legislation is March 2, and the deadline for full Senate votes on those bills that won committee approval is March 23. After that, the focus shifts to Senate committee consideration of bills passed in the House of Representatives, and they’ll begin working through ours.
My goal remains to conduct the business of our citizens in the most orderly and efficient way possible at every stage of the legislative process, and I appreciate the support of my colleagues in the Senate in helping us fulfill that mission.
I am honored to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. If you have a question about a legislative matter, please do not hesitate to contact my office at (405) 521-5541 or by email at Greg.McCortney@oksenate.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.