Sunday, Oct. 13 should be a busy day with a number of activities planned in the area.
First up the Pauls Valley United Fund is planning a pulled pork dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the county fairgrounds in PV.
Donations will be sought at the door for an event that could play a big part in the future of United Fund here.
The Elmore City-Pernell school band will host a chicken fried steak dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the ECP Elementary cafeteria.
PV Church of Christ will host a Friends and Family Day on Sunday, Oct. 13. A lunch will come right after the morning services at 10:30 a.m.
On that same day the Toy and Action Figure Museum in PV will feature free admission from 1 to 5 p.m. as a way of thanking the community for its support. The next one is Oct. 13.
• The Garvin County Republican Party holds regular meetings at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at Christian Life Church in PV, 820 S. Walnut. The next one is Oct. 14. Call 405-207-4337 for more.
• Regular meetings for the Garvin County Democratic Party are at 10 a.m. the first Saturday of the month. The next one is Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV.
The holiday candy fest for kids in costumes, Boo on the Bricks, is from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 in downtown PV.
• Garvin County Retired Educators Association will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the PV Chamber of Commerce on East Paul.
Erick Brumley with K.A.D.E. Medical Transportation will be the speaker at the meeting open to the public.
• A work day for the new Pockets of Progress campaign to clean up PV is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
Anyone interested in volunteering for the work day can find out more at the PV Chamber of Commerce, 405-238-6491.
