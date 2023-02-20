A busy second week

By Rep. Cynthia Roe
The second week of the legislative session was jam-packed with committee meetings, floor work and constituent visits.
The House is still primarily focused on moving bills through committees, although we did hear our first bill on the House floor. The deadline to pass bills through subcommittees is Feb. 27 and the committee deadline is March 2, so we are working quickly to review legislation.
As chair of the House Public Health Committee, I led our first meeting of the new session on Wednesday. I also presented and passed one of my bills, House Bill 2182, out of the House Rules Committee.
Last week, I was appointed by House Speaker Charles McCall to serve on the Human Services & Public Safety Committee of the Council of State Governments Southern Office (CSG South).
CSG is a large national nonpartisan organization that serves elected and appointed officials in all three branches of government.
The Southern Office is comprised of states in the southeastern corner of the U.S., including Oklahoma, and officials from those states work together to advance policies that benefit our region.
I'm very excited to start my term on this important committee and am looking forward to working with fellow state legislators.
I also got to recognize the phenomenal students of the Dibble High School cheer team on the House floor on Wednesday! These athletes won the past two OSSAA State Game Day Championship and were back-to-back academic state champs as well.
A huge congratulations to all these students and to their coaches: Brenda Severson, Madison Link, Brandy Bordwine and Tara Britton.
On Thursday, Speaker McCall announced his education plan, which comes in two parts: first, a $500 million funding increase for public schools, and second, the Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit Act.
The $500 million increase in funding for public schools proposed in House Bill 2775 is broken into three sections.
First, $150 million toward public schools to increase teacher salaries by $2,500 across the board.
Second, $50 million to be distributed in a proportional manner through a formula that addresses funding disparities for public school districts that receive below-average funding from annual local tax revenue.
Third, $300 million to be distributed to public school districts on a per-pupil basis, capped at $2 million per district.
Under this bill, House District 42 would receive a total of nearly $12.8 million invested into the schools where my K-12 constituents attend.
The Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit Act includes a $5,000 credit per private school student and a $2,500 credit per home schooled student.
To claim the credit, the student cannot be enrolled full-time in a public school district, public charter school, public virtual charter school, or magnet school.
The Oklahoma Tax Commission will create a form to allow taxpayers to request that the credit amount be advanced to the taxpayer in two installments of $2,500, one per semester, to help families who can't afford private school without the credit.
I have always been and will remain firmly against vouchers. The Speaker proposed a smart plan that offers more options to Oklahoma families without depositing taxpayer dollars into private schools.
Both of the bills passed the House Appropriations & Budget Committee on Thursday and are now eligible to be heard on the House floor. I'll keep you updated on their progress.
As always, please reach out with any questions and concerns. You can contact me at (405) 557-7365 or cynthia.roe@okhouse.gov. Thank you for the honor of serving House District 42 at the State Capitol!
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, represents House District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her district includes portions of Cleveland, Garvin and McClain counties.)
