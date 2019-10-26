A walk in a cemetery might not always be for a historical thing, but one this weekend is just that in western Garvin County.
A walking history tour of the Erin Springs Cemetery, located just south of Lindsay on state Highway 76, is set from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.
Hosted by the Lindsay Community Historical Society, the event is described as a family outing for all ages, including children and youth.
Also sponsoring the walk is the P.A.S.S. organization, which works to help people connect with the history of the past.
There will be many “interesting” stories told as a lot of former residents of the Lindsay and Erin Springs communities are buried at the cemetery.
Brandon Fentem, a retired Lindsay history teacher, will be sharing the story of an older man who fought in the Civil War as a teenager.
The Murray Lindsay Manson will be open for tours during the afternoon as kids are invited to play games in the mansion yard.
Anyone who has a special interest in this event or has information to share may contact Thelma Love at 405-919-6146.
• The Purdy Cemetery's annual business meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4 at the Erin Springs Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Enter through the north door.
For more, call LaVern Russell 405-756-6596 or Barbara England 405-756-3842.
