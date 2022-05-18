A church guest with a 'vision'

Pauls Valley First Assembly will host the new Oklahoma district superintendent for the Assemblies of God on Sunday, June 12.
PV First Assembly is inviting the public to come and listen as Dr. Darryl E. Wootton shares God’s vision for Oklahoma and how Oklahoma is impacting the world for the Kingdom of God.
Wootton was elected district superintendent of The Oklahoma Assemblies of God during the 108th district council on April 27, 2021.
Darryl grew up in Bartlesville, Okla., and his wife Faith grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio. Both felt led to ministry in their adolescent years.
They met in college while training for ministry. He earned an associate's degree in music, a bachelor’s degree in Bible from Central Bible College, a master’s degree in theology from Oral Roberts University and a doctorate in ministry from Assemblies of God Theological Seminary.
The Woottons served as youth pastors in Ohio and at Tulsa Carbondale. They served as lead pastors of Spirit Church in Bartlesville.
Darryl and Faith are the proud parents of daughter and son-in-law, Lindsay and Cody Phillips, son, Isaac and daughter, Emery.
Service on June 12 begins at 10:45 a.m. as the church is located at 320 North Chickasaw.
