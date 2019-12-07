The Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative (OHAI) Southeast Center of Healthy Aging and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will present an Older Driver Safety Laws, Medical Issues and Safety Concerns presentation in Pauls Valley next week.
The presentation is from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the First United Bank in PV, 315 West Grant.
Pre-registration is required by Monday, Dec. 9. Contact Della Wilson at 405-926-7800 (call or text) or email dwilson@firstunitedbank.com.
Older Drivers Safety Laws, Medical Issues and Safety Concerns presentation provides guidance on maintaining your independence to continue driving and educates older drivers, family members, healthcare providers and law enforcement officials on laws, medical issues and safety concerns.
Increasing age is not an indicator to stop driving, but a time for assessing and making adjustments.
Those attending the presentation will learn what they need to know for:
• Maintaining independence through safe driving
• Identifying possible safety issues
• Understanding advancing age impairments
• Taking a self-assessment of your driver skills
• Knowing the process of a formal driving assessment
• Deciding when it is time to give up or take away the keys
Instructors are provided by OHAI, a program of the Donald W. Reynolds Section of Geriatric Medicine at The University of Oklahoma, and is supported by the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation.
