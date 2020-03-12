By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
HIPPA is an acronym that stands for Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. Strangely enough “privacy” is not a part of that title.
However, most everyone relates HIPAA to concerns about the privacy of medical records and the common requirement to sign a HIPAA Privacy Release to permit release of your medical information to persons other than yourself.
The act was originally passed by Congress to provide “portability” of your health insurance whenever you changed jobs.
As a result, the privacy of your records became an important consideration because whenever you changed employers your records would follow you.
This health information became known as Protected Health Information and laws were passed to prevent improper disclosure. You have most likely received formal written privacy statements that affirm the commitment of your health care providers or insurance company to HIPAA requirements.
Who is included? All persons and entities who deal with your medical information must comply. This includes:
a. Providers – doctors, hospitals, or any other entity that provides health care or related services and products, drugs, etc.
b. Health insurance companies – the claims processed reveal substantial amounts of personal information and are therefore subject to protection.
You might ask about employers whose personnel handle your records. An employer is not included in the HIPAA coverage and is not normally provided with confidential information.
If your employer needs protected information you must sign a consent authorizing the release of that information to that employer. Once you authorize the release that information is now outside of the HIPAA protections and the employer is not subject to the rigid privacy requirements of the health care provider.
The Effect of HIPAA on You. While the privacy and protection afforded by HIPAA is in many respects a desirable benefit, there are also many disadvantages.
You may have noticed these effects in more paperwork upon treatment by a physician, upon admission to a hospital or even in the purchase of prescription drugs.
The most difficult situation of all is perhaps the sometimes impenetrable barrier imposed by a hospital or doctors to release information to you about the status of a loved one, even your parents, siblings, or spouse.
The answer may be a properly prepared consent form for the release of protected health information.
Next week, a look at the requirements and considerations of such a privacy release.
