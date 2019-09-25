To assist cattle producers and consumers to understand about the beef industry a training titled “From Hoof to Plate – How do your cattle grade and rate?” will be presented at Mid America Technology Center in Wayne this week.
The training is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.
This event will feature guest speakers Heather Buckmaster with Oklahoma Beef Council, Mark Teague with AgBoost, Justin McDaniel of McClain County Extension and Kris Rittenberry of Hilltop Processing.
The training will feature looking at beef retail cuts and also touring Hilltop Processing and Harvesting Plant in Lexington.
“It will be a great day of learning as participants will see pictures and videos of beef cattle prior to slaughter and then will get to follow up and see how those cattle graded,” said McDaniel.
Anyone interested in attending can register by contacting agriculture business coordinator Jona K. Squires at jsquires@matech.edu or call at 405-449-7623 at Mid America. A registration of $10 will cover the cost for handouts and lunch.
The event will be held at the MATC Health Seminar Center and is cooperative effort between Extension services in Cleveland, Garvin and McClain counties and the MATC Agriculture Business Management Program.
