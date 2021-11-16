The Pauls Valley Ministerial Alliance is hosting its annual Community Thanksgiving Service this weekend.
The service is at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 at the local First United Methodist Church.
Chas Gowing, new pastor at the Presbyterian Church, will be speaking at the service.
•••
The First Baptist Church of Elmore City will host its 22nd annual free Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 17.
This time around it's dine in only with no take-outs as the dinner is from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Family Life Center.
The church is located one block west of the four-way stop sign in Elmore City.
For more information, call the church at 580-788-4110.
•••
The city of Pauls Valley has announced its holiday trash pick-up schedule for Thanksgiving will come on Wednesday, Nov. 24.
