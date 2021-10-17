A copy is waiting - just for you

By Tim Smith
The @ home edition
This is one of those periods, especially when you write weekly columns, that you hope will land in your lap every so often.
Such was the case when I learned just a few days before putting these old fingers to the keyboard, that a new book, written by Ron and Clint Howard, titled “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family,” was being released. Update: Check your local bookseller as it hit the stands on October 12th. Have fun with this title.
Now, for this child of the '60s, “two of our own,” Ron and his younger brother, have also weathered the storms of life, creative and otherwise, yet theirs was played out in one of the most challenging of all professions, (especially for a very young children), and have emerged – and have remained, incredibly successful.
I don’t want to speculate by placing the cart before the horse, so I will leave this book release for the time being, and until I can read for myself.
Just the anticipation of staying up late at night to read a book has the creative juices stirring.
I have offered in previous columns, and I remain out on that same limb; if you have family members that have heard the siren call to work in and around the film industry, this will probably be a read that all of you should share together.
Just a thought, so until later, enjoy stepping back to our future.
One more Howard note: Travel to YouTube and call up the numerous past interviews with Ron as he discusses his profession. A most articulate and passionate young man, it has been revealing to watch him grow up, once again, before our eyes, and on a much larger screen.
I want to call your attention to one of these sessions: Ron Howard: A Life in Pictures. This is particularly good.
Just to further whet your whistle: Here is what Happy Days’ “The Fonz,” Henry Winkler, said about the book: “I’ve known and loved the Howard family for forty-eight years, and there are stories here that surprised even me. The Boys is an emotional journey that goes well beyond your typical Hollywood memoir.”
It feels, and sounds so good to be re-engaged: The other evening, we had the privilege to attend the “Band Expo,” conducted by the music professionals and students of the Keller Independent School District in Keller, Texas. We have an affinity for marching band and orchestral music performances as each of our sons was involved at the high school level, one was in the marching band in college.
All children need to have supportive, uplifting and creative groups to be associated with during those most formative years, and when you saw these local musicians, it was magical. Community most certainly still works.
To add more luster to the evening, the finale featured all 2,000 musicians taking to the field to play a selection.
Now, if that does not provide you hope for the future, nothing will.
Well, it finally appeared, and that would be the latest James Bond film, and the last in the Daniel Craig tenure as Agent 007. Over the past few years, I have moved away from watching television and sadly, had I not happened upon a small item over social media, I would have missed The Late Late Show with James Corden and his humorous tribute to our long-awaited return to movie houses across the country, with the ‘honorary first film’ being the latest Bond saga.
To add punch, and no pun intended there, to the skit, he partnered with Daniel Craig and it was great fun. Go to YouTube to see it.
Remember, there is always an opening night, in our towns.
Enjoy seeing you in the “E”dition of the Democrat, and, at the movies.
tAs
[For EFA=62]
(This the @ home edition of Where A r [ts]Thou? – Since 5/2020)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.