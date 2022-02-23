By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
We have reviewed the benefits provided by Oklahoma’s Homestead Act and by transfers of assets to a spouse either directly or via joint tenancy.
Another methods is available to protect your assets, if you have significant wealth sufficient to justify up-front costs and administration.
Formation of a Corporation. Although everyone is familiar with a corporation, it is a common misconception that they offer significant protection.
In a small corporation, in which only a few stockholders exist, those shareholders will frequently be named in a suit along with the company.
In addition, if a shareholder becomes liable personally for actions unrelated to the company, his stock in a company may be claimed to repay the debt or judgment.
A Limited Liability Company (“LLC”) provides some additional protection above and beyond that normally available with a corporation.
The shares of stock that you own in an LLC cannot, by law, be seized to satisfy your personal debts. Thus, a creditor cannot attach your shares, take over your company, and sell corporate assets.
Instead, he is limited to obtaining a “charging order.”
A charging order merely entitles a creditor to receive money that is distributed from the LLC, once it is actually distributed.
If you or your family continues to own the LLC, you can normally control and limit those distributions. Consequently, the fact of this control should discourage attacks against LLC stock.
This “charging order” consideration is, really, the main distinguishing factor that gives an LLC more protection than can be achieved with a normal corporation.
