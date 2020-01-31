A whole flock of fathers and their daughters are again expected to hit the dance floor for a fundraiser in Pauls Valley this weekend.
It's from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday night, Feb. 1 when an annual daddy-daughter dance will be at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
Proceeds from the dance go to support the Pauls Valley United Fund, which offers a helping hand to a variety of community groups in some parts of Garvin County.
The cost for the dance is $25 per couple with $5 for each additional daughter and $10 for each additional parent.
• The Pauls Valley Kiwanis Club is inviting the public to a meeting at noon Wednesday, Feb. 5 at Punkins Restaurant.
The PV Chamber of Commerce, supported by a handful of sponsors, is hosting a legislative breakfast starting at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
RSVP online or call the chamber office at 405-238-6491.
• Sponsorships and donations have already begun for a regional Polar Plunge returning to Pauls Valley in March.
With all money raised going to support the Special Olympics, the local plunge is scheduled for March 7 at Pauls Valley's outdoor water park
It all gets started with a Tip-A-Cop event from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 28 at Tio's Restaurant and the same times on March 20 at Punkin's Restaurant.
• The First Presbyterian Church in PV hosts the Hand to Heart Quilt Group from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the first and third Saturday of the month. Anyone interested in learning more about quilting is invited to come. For more call the church at 405-238-6667.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.