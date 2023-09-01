International Overdose Awareness Day is a global event held on August 31 each year and aims to raise awareness of overdose and reduce the stigma of drug-related death. International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) also acknowledges the grief felt by families and friends who are remembering those who have met with permanent injury or death as the result of a drug related overdose.
The theme for this year’s IOAD is “Recognizing those people who go unseen” as a way to acknowledge people in our communities who have been affected by overdose but go unseen.
Below are a few things that we as individuals, families and a community can do to take action against addiction and the misuse of prescription drugs.
• Reduce the risk of unintentional overdose deaths by securing prescription medications, especially opioids, in a lock box that is not easily accessible by others and/or children.
• Reduce overdose deaths by providing easy access to Naloxone. Naloxone is an opioid antagonist that can block the respiratory suppression caused by opiates.
• Increase the availability, affordability, and access to drug treatment programs.
• Educate doctors. Patients and families on what appropriate addiction treatment looks like.
• Keep hope alive. People with substance use disorders can recover. Recovery takes a lot of hard work, good treatment and ongoing support from those around you.
International Overdose Day spreads the message that the tragedy of drug related overdose death is preventable. We ask that you wear purple on August 31 to show your support.
(The PASS coalition is a group of individuals dedicated to making Garvin County a safer place by addressing substance use and abuse through prevention efforts. PASS meets on the third Tuesday of each month.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.