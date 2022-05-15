A double feature - one year apart

By Tim Smith
The @ Home Edition
“. . . and in all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection.” Mark Twain
I thought that this item was so positively impactful in the movie industry, certainly in a much needed and timely way, that I wanted to lead off with the following announcement about the making of the Wicked film.
The massive Broadway and national touring musical hit, since 2003, is about to be captured on film. Featured over the Playbill.com website, enjoy the following announcement from the film’s director, Jon M. Chu:
“Thank you for all support these past several months in anticipation of the WICKED movie. We have so many exciting things to share but for now I’m giving you one . . . or two, rather.
“Here’s what happened: as we prepared this production over the last year, it became increasingly clear that it would be impossible to wrestle the story of WICKED into a single film without doing some real damage to it.
“As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years. So we decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one WICKED movie but TWO!!!! With more space, we can tell the story of WICKED as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys of these beloved characters.
“Cynthia (Erivo), Ariana (Grande), and I – and all of the cast and crew – pledge to create nothing less than an experience that honors its foundation for all the fans who’ve waited for this movie, and to offer a thrilling, fantastical world of dynamic characters that invites in those who are unfamiliar.
“So get ready, because WICKED is finally coming to you on successive Christmas holidays beginning in 2024…Here. We. Go. #WickedMovies.”
An exciting three and a half years ahead, stay tuned.
Dear friends and colleagues recently traveled to see family and friends in upstate New York and sent me a text where they had seen three Broadway musicals, The Phantom of the Opera, Chicago and Hadestown and then Puccini’s opera, Madame Butterfly at the Metropolitan Opera.
Now that is a lineup for sure.
Speaking of that, (and they are huge LA Dodgers fans), they were also able to squeeze in a minor league, Triple A game, apparently near their family member’s home. When you live in Southern California and make the trek to the east coast, you need to spend the time to savor as much as you can, and it appears that is just what they accomplished.
What appears to be the highlight, apart from family, is that they were able to see a long-time family friend, a member of the Sonoma (CA) State Concert Choir perform, in concert, on Easter Sunday, at Carnegie Hall.
It means a great deal when family and friends from around the world share their travels and experiences with me so that I can, in turn, share them with you.
Another small world story – (actually) a continuing chapter: Family, friends and colleagues of my late, and dear friend, John Lynd, gathered on Mother’s Day in a celebration of his life and career-as played out in Southern California, most notably the Inland Empire region, and specifically, the 7th Street Theatre stage at the Chino (CA) Community Theatre.
Unable to attend in person, I was able to join the celebration, all to briefly, via FaceTime.
Late breaking: Not really arts related, but taking author’s privilege: In just a few days I will be attending the PGA (Golf) Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa, OK – and the best part will be that two of our four sons, both avid golfers, will be with me. Look for reports, “from the fairways” in later columns. Staying the course – this is one of golfs’ four major tournaments and it is shaping up with a number of good stories, some just waiting to be written.
. . . and later breaking: Just in, the nominations for this year’s Tony Awards were released today, May 9th. The ceremony will take place on June 12th.
Remember, there is always an opening night – or a good round of golf just waiting, in our town.
For Otis: 1926-(1968)-2021: A Broadway Baby
TAS
(This is the @ Home Edition of Where A r [ts] Thou? Est: Weekly – Since May 2020)
