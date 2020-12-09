A drive-thru holiday story

The Christmas story is set to come to life as a Pauls Valley church plans to hold a three-night drive-thru holiday pageant next week.
The First United Methodist Church is planning a three-night Christmas Pageant in the Park from 6 to 8 p.m. nightly Friday through Sunday, Dec. 18-20.
The actual drive-thru will be around the community Methodist Park next to the church.
The idea is for the public to stay in their vehicles and drive around the park to each stop starting at the corner of Willow and Bradley streets.
All three streets surrounding the park – Bradley, Walnut and Rennie – will host a total of six Christmas scenes with church members stepping up to portray characters in the holiday story about Jesus’ birth.
The scenes to be included are Mary and the angel, Joseph and the angel, Caesar’s proclamation, the shepherds, the birth of Christ and the Wise Men.
In the park’s pavilion there will also be a choir singing Christmas carols to help set the spirit, while Pruitt plans to be at the end of the drive-thru on Willow to offer Holy Communion to any interested motorists.
•••
The Lindsay Community Historical Society has canceled the Christmas at the Mansion event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This annual event, normally held at the Murray Lindsay Mansion the first Sunday in December, has been a yearly fundraiser helping to provide needed funds for the historic museum in Erin Springs located just south of Lindsay.
Donations are still being accepted and welcomed. If any individual or organization would like to offer some help to the mansion, send donations to Lindsay Community Historical Society, P.O. Box 282, Lindsay, OK 73052.
The mansion is “beautifully” decorated with lighted Christmas trees and is ready for friends and small family groups who would like to visit on Monday, Wednesday or Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m to take photos with family members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.