A few lessons for the history books

The Pauls Valley Historical Society will meet at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Santa Fe Train Depot Museum.
Richard Kennedy and Linda Agee will present a program about genealogy. Anyone interested in tracking genealogy is invited to attend.
There will be a short historical society meeting prior to the talk. Anyone interested in preserving the history of Pauls Valley and Garvin County should come and check it out.
For more information, call 405-238-0068 or email paulsvalleyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com.
The Santa Fe Train Depot Museum in Pauls Valley now has new hours.
• Wednesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Closed Monday and Tuesday.
For more email pvsantafedepot@yahoo.com or call 405-238-2244.
•••
The Washita River Art Show is scheduled for Oct. 22-23 at the Murray Lindsay Mansion Museum in Erin Springs.
This special first annual art show is sponsored by the Lindsay Community Historical Society.
This historic three-story museum was the home of the Murrays and the Lindsays, who were the early settlers of the Erin Springs and Lindsay communities. The museum is two miles south of Lindsay just off Highway 76 South in Erin Springs.
Many artists from the Lindsay-Erin Springs community and other towns where the Washita River flows will be displaying and selling their art. Call or text the Lindsay Community Historical Society at 405-919-6146 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.