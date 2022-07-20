The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is scheduled to conduct a hunter education course from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 30 at the Garvin County Fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
The Garvin County Sheriff's Office is sponsoring the free event as those interested can register by emailing TY Runyan at ty.runyan@odwc.ok.gov.
•••
The Libertarian Party in Garvin County will hold a “community-building” gathering from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at Tio's Mexican Restaurant in Pauls Valley.
Set to attend the event are the party's candidates for governor, Natalie Bruno, and U.S. Senate, Kenneth Blevins.
More on the event will come later in the PV Democrat.
•••
The Vault Art Space and Gathering Place in downtown Pauls Valley, 111 East Paul, will host an art market from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, July 29 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 30.
Artists to be featured include Irmgard Geul (embroidery painting), Jim Weaver (leather), Tania Landers (mixed media), Knelson (paintings and cards), Erin Chapman (photography), Tara Shackleford (weaving).
The market serves as a kind of kickoff to a Fifth Friday Art Walk by the Pauls Valley Arts Council.
The art walk is scheduled to get started at 5:55 p.m. Friday, July 29 at various spots scattered around the local downtown area.
Richard McClain is the musical guest for the event.
•••
Starting August 1, 2022 the Santa Fe Train Depot Museum in Pauls Valley will have new hours.
• Wednesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Closed Monday and Tuesday.
For more email pvsantafedepot@yahoo.com or call 405-238-2244.
Also, email paulsvalleyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com for more information on the Pauls Valley Historical Society.
