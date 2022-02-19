A few tweaks to find a better way

By Sen. Greg McCortney
Senate Review
Last week, I shared some of the responsibilities I’m now tasked with in my role as Senate majority leader, including reading and assigning all bills introduced in the Senate to committees, setting floor agendas, and ensuring this business is handled in an orderly and timely way. In addition, I also serve an ex-facto member of every single committee in the Senate.
One of the things I wanted to accomplish as majority leader was to improve on our processes for moving legislation through the Senate.
Just because something has always been done a certain way, it doesn’t mean that there isn’t a better, more efficient method of completing our work.
The first month and a half of the session is primarily focused on the bills introduced in our own chamber.
First they’re assigned to committee, then heard on the floor – after that, our bills repeat the process in the House of Representatives and we have committee and floor votes on the measures that started out in their chamber.
What I have observed in my time in the Legislature is that bills were still being assigned the first week of session, and committees didn’t really gear up with full agendas until the second week.
The problem was that delay meant less time for members to consider legislation by the deadline for committee votes, which caused long agendas heading into the deadline week.
Likewise, when bills started coming to the floor, it was a trickle in the beginning, which would lead to a major logjam with hundreds of bills still awaiting consideration on deadline week.
It is a much more efficient process to spread those bills out and keep the process moving, plus it promotes greater transparency – it is extremely difficult for members and for the public to read and follow legislation when there are hundreds of bills up for consideration in a two or three day period.
That’s why I worked diligently with my assistant floor leaders to make sure every single bill was read and assigned to committee before the session even began this year.
That meant committee chairs were able to schedule full agendas during the very first week of session, and as soon as we had bills available to be heard, I began scheduling them for floor votes.
In addition, during the second week of the session, I called for two floor sessions a day to continue to keep bills moving through the process. It’s certainly possible we may further tweak this process as the session proceeds, but I’m very gratified by the amount of work we’ve already accomplished in the first two weeks of the 2022 session.
I also want to note that this past week we observed Higher Education Day at the Capitol. My thanks to everyone from East Central University for their participation and for doing such a wonderful job representing ECU at this annual event.
I am honored to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. If you have a question about a legislative matter, please do not hesitate to contact my office at (405) 521-5541 or by email at Greg.McCortney@oksenate.gov.
(Greg McCortney, R-Ada, represents District 13, which includes most of Garvin County.)
