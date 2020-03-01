By Tim Smith
Where Ar[ts] Thou?
How did you spend the extra day in February? Always wondered how folks that have the 29th as a birthday communicate with their local DMV officials? Love to be in that room. Anyway.
I realize that this is the lull before another storm engulfs us as the race for the 2020 Tony Awards will soon be heating up. With lots to share, it's curtain up.
This month's Arts in Action salute comes from Southern California and the work of dear friends and colleagues for 36 years, Paul and Karen Larson. Their vision changed the creative and performing arts landscape of Chino, California and the Inland Valley region.
Launching the Chino Community Theatre, (CCT), and the Chino Community Children's Theatre-"Wanna Play?" in 1984, those who embrace the stage continue to have a comfortable, nurturing and most importantly, stable place to learn and showcase their talents.
In 2009, at AACTFest, a competition conducted by the American Association of Community Theatre, CCT was recognized as the number one theatre in the nation. More on that and other accomplishments as you enjoy their journey over the next few weeks.
Staging America: My goal, as mentioned earlier, is to complete a 'non-scientific' analysis of essays from the pages of American Theatre Magazine that focus on national trends in regional as well as the epicenters of the art form. I am targeting this years Tony Awards for that information summary. It's a bit daunting, and yet, I need to know what 'my home' will embrace by 2030.
Theater Alive: Proscenium stage: "This is the most common orientation of a theatre. The stage is framed like a picture by the proscenium, with the stage on one side opposite the audience." Next week: The Thrust Stage. (Playbill.com; Ruthie Fierberg; 8/10/19).
The Music Man: The 1958 Tony Award winning best musical icon arrives, (and just ahead of the "Wells Fargo Wagon") this fall in New York, with previews beginning in September and a planned opening in October. The revival stars Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster
Trivia question: What musical currently in revival on Broadway and anticipating a new film version opening in December of 2020, lost that '58 Tony to The Music Man? This may surprise you – answer next week.
Seldom does one get to celebrate when and where a personal interest began, and in the case of “The Music Man,” author preference will be asserted. It was the very first professional production I ever experienced and over the next few months leading up to the October opening, I'll share some reflections.
That's my Will (Rogers): "See what will happen if you don't stop biting your fingernails." (Note: Will Rogers to his niece on seeing the Venus de Milo)
From my desk: Hollywood profiled – live and on stage: It's not often that mainline Hollywood comes to town, and that was why I enjoyed attending the SMU (Southern Methodist University) Tate Lecture Series: The Anita and Truman Arnold Lecture featuring Brian Grazer.
Mr. Grazer "is an Academy Award-, Golden Globe-, Emmy - and Grammy- winning producer . . . He's involved in numerous projects for TV networks and streaming platforms. In 1996, (Mr.) Grazer and longtime friend and business partner Ron Howard founded Imagine Entertainment which they continue to run together as chairmen."
Next week: His secret to effective communication. His son is a SMU student majoring in a non-film discipline.
An author's musing: "What I like in a good author is not what he says, but what he whispers." Logan Pearsall Smith
Finally: Weren't you just a tad bit curious about the "24.17" reference?
One of the pleasures of having our classic television programs so readily available, a major plus side of the aforementioned streaming platform, is what we can learn, (especially those who write), as it relates to brevity.
The Andy Griffith Show is a personal favorite and I marvel how its writers were able to flesh out characters within a complete story arc in under 25 minutes.
Lots to consider this week, and over the coming months, in our town.
Welcoming you into the room and provoking conversation, since '06 (Note: For all musical theater aficionados: Harold Prince's musical classic and one of his last productions partnering with Stephen Sondheim, “A Little Night Music,” opened on February 23, 1973. In the coming weeks: The final Prince/Sondheim collaboration.)
See you in the paper.
