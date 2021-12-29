A first-hand 4-H look at lawmaking

Members of Oklahoma 4-H and Oklahoma FFA will be joining forces this summer to learn more about the state’s legislative process.
The Oklahoma Youth Legislative Experience, slated July 12-13, will provide 4-H and FFA members with an in-person experience at the Oklahoma State Capitol to learn more about how government works, said Cathleen Taylor, state leadership and civic engagement specialist with the State 4-H office at Oklahoma State University.
“Selected delegates will debate selected proposals similar to what Oklahoma lawmakers do every day,” Taylor said.
“They’ll also have a chance to interact with current and former elected state officials who were 4-H and FFA members.”
Former state representative Joe Dorman is excited to see this exceptional learning opportunity made available to Oklahoma youth.
“This event will be similar to State 4-H Congress, which they did years ago, and we’re happy to be able to make this type of opportunity available again,” Dorman said.
“As a former lawmaker, I remember how important it was to me when high school students came to the capitol and talked with us. Those in-person interactions are so important.”
Dorman said the 4-H’ers and FFA members will be divided equally to represent both political parties and preside over both the House and Senate floors. They’ll also write bills, as well as go through the debate, amendment and voting processes.
“We’ll prepare a bill-drafting guide to assist the students in writing their own mock bills,” he said.
State officers from each group will serve as facilitators for the 75 4-H’ers and 75 FFA members selected to participate.
Delegates must be high school sophomores or juniors at the time of application and applications are due Feb. 28.
Applicants must demonstrate civic engagement work and submit a short essay with the application.
The cost is $50 and includes food, lodging and transportation while in Oklahoma City. Applications are available through all county OSU Extension offices.
“As a 4-H’er, I was in the last group that participated in State 4-H Congress and I remember what a huge impact it made on me,” Taylor said.
“It helped me realize all of the things that I could do. We want this opportunity to help delegates discover they can use their voice and be an active part of the legislative process.”
Taylor said she hopes the participants will become more engaged in civic activities and even spark an interest in becoming lawmakers themselves.
“Outside of the livestock arena, this is the first time 4-H and FFA will be working together,” Taylor said.
“These two organizations have a long history of enhancing the lives of Oklahoma’s youth, and this opportunity will be no different. Working together can only make Oklahoma youth and our state stronger.”
The Oklahoma Youth Legislative Experience is sponsored by Oklahoma Farm Bureau in partnership with the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy, Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development and Oklahoma FFA.
For more information, contact Taylor at 405-744-8888 or cathleen.taylor@okstate.edu.
