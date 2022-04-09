A follow-up for patients' rights

By Greg McCortney
Senate Review
A couple of weeks ago, I shared our ongoing efforts to further strengthen the Patient’s Right to Pharmacy Choice Act, which I successfully carried through the Legislature and was signed into law by Governor Stitt in 2019.
The follow-up legislation I passed out of the Senate this session was written with the goal of making sure the letter and spirit of the law are followed.
My legislation is about protecting your right to choose the most convenient location and method for obtaining prescriptions and your right to get the best price possible.
There are some that don’t want you to have that ability, and they’ve been trying to overturn this law, but I am very pleased to report that a court challenge has now resulted in a federal judge upholding most all of the provisions of the Right to Pharmacy Choice Act.
This is an important victory for Oklahoma consumers, and I am extremely gratified by the court’s decision, which has also been praised by Attorney General John O’Connor and Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready.
This week, I also want to pass along an important reminder for those receiving health care through SoonerCare.
Back in March of 2020, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) temporarily waived certain eligibility requirements and conditions to help prevent people with Medicaid from losing their health coverage during the pandemic.
Now, the Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) is preparing for the federal government’s end of the Public Health Emergency (PHE) by asking all SoonerCare members to update their contact information and documentation.
This will help the agency to better understand which members will be eligible to renew their benefits once the emergency is formally ended.
OHCA estimates some 200,000 Oklahomans currently enrolled in SoonerCare could be affected.
OHCA wants to ensure as many people as possible are able to maintain a source of coverage, whether it is through Medicaid or the ACA Marketplace, which offers affordable plans with low-cost monthly premiums when federal subsidies are applied.
OHCA is asking members to update their information and documentation so the agency can contact members via mail, email and phone calls.
Those members determined to still be eligible will continue to receive SoonerCare benefits. Those determined to be ineligible will be removed from SoonerCare in phases throughout the year using a risk-based approach, focusing on member utilization and critical health issues.
If you are a SoonerCare member, I urge you to be proactive and make sure your contact information and documentation is updated by logging onto mysoonercare.org, or by calling the SoonerCare helpline at 1-800-987-7767.
I am honored to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. If you have a question about a legislative matter, please do not hesitate to contact my office at (405) 521-5541 or by email at Greg.McCortney@oksenate.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.