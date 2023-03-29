A fond farewell for library director

A come-and-go gathering to wish a fond farewell to library Director Shari Kendall is 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 4
Friends of the Library at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley is hosting the event for Kendall, who is stepping down after serving the last few years as the director of the local public library.
A benefit to help Misti Collins during her breast cancer treatments and recovery is now planned for Thursday, April 6 in Wynnewood.
The event is scheduled to get started at 11 a.m. in front of Full House, 111 W. Robert S. Kerr.
All proceeds raised will go to help Collins as the upcoming fundraiser is serving pulled pork sandwiches, chips and a drink.
All donations will be appreciated as pre-orders can be made by calling or texting Robin at 405-444-0084. Raffle drawings will also be featured.
More information is also available from Jennifer at 580-369-0952 or Annie at 580-618-6228
A First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon April 4. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
Two more books are still up for the current lecture series at the PV library.
“Turtle Diary” by Russell Hoban is the next book is a series that has a theme of “Friendship.”
Scholar Mark Davies is set to lead a lecture on the book at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at the public library.
The last book in this series is “Recovering: A Journal” by May Sarton in May.
William Carney is scheduled to lead a lecture on May 11.
The Let's Talk About It series is a program of Oklahoma Humanities.
• The Alzheimer's Association will hold free seminars at the Pauls Valley public library at noon each second and fourth Thursday.
Up next is a program on “Dementia Conversations” set for March 30. Call 800-272-3900 for more.
• The Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative (OHAI) and the Nora Sparks Warren Public Library are collaborating to provide the Matter of Balance (MOB) program.
Classes at the local library are at noon Mondays and Wednesdays through April 19. Classes are offered at no charge to participants.
The library also hosts a “Gentle Yoga” class with Mylee from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday nights.
A class meant to help seniors 65 and older with strength, balance and fitness is at 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. The class is called SAIL, which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life.
Another class called “Walk with Ease” is from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.
Participants will develop an individual walking plan, learn stretching techniques and tips to improve current mobility and endurance.
A “Yoga Nidra” class, a form of meditation also known as “yogic sleep” or “effortless relaxation,” will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. the first Wednesday of April and May.
