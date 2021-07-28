A foundation that sets the stage

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
It seems the deeper and deeper I delve into Meredith Willson’s autobiographical “And There I Stood With My Piccolo” the more it becomes apparent the importance that nurturing one’s creative foundation will (almost assuredly), lead to future success.
Mr. Willson shares such unique, and at times, quirky stories, making it hard to select those that, when combined, directly equate with where he would spend a major portion of his life, in the musical theatre. He truly was “a musical man.”
To elaborate-slightly: Early in his career, he had become a member of the New York Philharmonic orchestra and his two encounters with music legends are joyously retold; you can almost see the smile on his face.
The first was when a prodigy was welcomed to the Philharmonic’s program rehearsals where he was introduced as, (and in Willson’s words): “. . . a new young player whose European concerts have killed all the people.”
Just then, again from Willson, the conductor walked in “…followed by an anemic high school sophomore in a pink shirt who looked like he was apologizing for being alive as he sat down nervously at the big concert grand, sniffing from a runny nose.”
After a few awkward moments, the conductor brought the orchestra to its marks, “hit the throne a couple of times with his stick, and finally threw the down beat. Well, this pink boy crashed down onto the keyboard with the most electrifying sound I’d ever heard in my whole born days, and by the end of the first movement that two-by-four hall was rocking with the most majestic, monumental reverberations in the history of the building, mixed with the hysterical shouts of the dignified, superior gentlemen of the Philharmonic: [Vladimir] Horowitz had played in Carnegie Hall for the first time.”
The extended account of his association, albeit from a creative distance, with another legendary maestro, Arturo Toscanini, is much too detailed, hence colorful, to expand on, but one short Willson quote should provide enough of a carrot:
“I guess there will never be another Toscanini, and everybody I know who played with him will say the same thing. Napoleon must have had somewhat the same genius for inspiring complete devotion among his troops. In the case of Toscanini this devotion is mixed with an unreasoning fear also.”
That’s My Will, Rogers: “Mr. Rogers’ Opinion Of The London Affair: Beverly Hills, Cal. July 27. [1933] – Well, the London conference closed today. It just disbanded today, but it ended the day it started. You will hear a lot of ‘em say that it didn’t accomplish anything, but it did. They stayed in session till every nation got thoroughly disgusted with each other. There is no place in the world like a conference to find out the shortcomings of each other. . . Yours, Will Rogers.
DU @ 50: Continuing my monthly salute to Drury University’s ‘Class of 71, “I remember well a short-term, five-week program conducted by the theatre department, in conjunction with other academic departments at the school, and surrounding colleges and organizations, titled, “I Am Contemporary Man, This Is My Theater “.
From its program: The study “. . . was philosophically, to be a course of study which, though loosely structured, would promote independent thought and study. The first week, brought (through lecture and discussion) new concepts in philosophy, science, sociology, medicine, art, music, literature, religion, psychology and education. 'This Is My Theatre,' the second week, explored new theatrical concepts (in the same classroom format) …. The company (of students) has made an effort to relate 'Contemporary Man' with 'Contemporary Theatre.' Tonight, you view their study. It should be noted that they have labored unceasingly, without faculty supervision, in the pursuit of new knowledge.”
I directed two one act plays, both by Harold Pinter, “The Black and White” and “Request Stop.” The teacher/graduate school preparation at Drury was second to none, as evidenced by this and three other programs that will be featured over the coming months.
From the head to the pen of Mr. Twain: “But as to this matter of education, the first thing that strikes you is how much teaching has really been done and how much is worthless cramming.” (-1887 speech)
Normally, at the end of the month, I would provide an update on the Irish PGA Golf Championship being conducted on Carne Golf Links on the western coast of Ireland. Over the past few months, the challenges to conduct this championship while adhering to virus protocols were shared by two members of the Carne team.
Save to say, they are more than busy, so as soon as I hear from them, I will update you. A bit of the luck ‘For the Irish’ is needed especially as Mother Nature is not easily deterred from offering her opinion.
