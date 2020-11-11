A global drive for Jehovah's Witnesses

Jehovah's Witnesses around the world will launch an unprecedented campaign to distribute a special issue of The Watchtower magazine to local residents, businesses and government officials in November 2020.
The magazine with the cover title “What Is God's Kingdom?" will be offered free of charge in over 300 languages.
Taking part in the worldwide campaign is the Jehovah's Witnesses church in Pauls Valley, located at 307 East Leslie.
The special issue the Witnesses will distribute this month will generously quote from the Bible to unequivocally identify the kingdom, or government, that Jesus was referring to.
Because of COVID-19, the Witnesses' campaign will proceed using methods in accordance with local health protocols.
This may include distributing the magazine and contacting people via electronic means.
An electronic copy of this special issue is already available on the official website of Jehovah's Witnesses, jw.org.
There are over 8.6 million Jehovah's Witnesses who actively promote Bible education worldwide in 240 lands. That include 1.3 million in the United States.
