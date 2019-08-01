A good faith negotiation

A.B. Pearson of Pauls Valley passed away July 28, 2019 in Sulphur, Oklahoma at the age of 95 years. A.B. was born July 2, 1924 in Stratford, Oklahoma to Willie (Rambo) Pearson and Alford Alonzo Pearson. He served his tour of duty in the United States Army and is a veteran of World War II. A.…