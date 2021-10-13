A good match for DDB employee

DDB is happy to introduce Albert Baxter as this week’s featured employee.
Albert came to DDB through Express Employment Professionals on July 12, 2019.
As a result of his work ethics and dedication he became an official member of the DDB team on October 15, 2019.
“Jobs like this are hard to find,” Albert said when asked what he liked about working for DDB.
“The people, the atmosphere, and attitudes are great. I wouldn’t trade this job.”
He went on to say he had jobs before where he would go to work thinking, “who’s going to start it today.”
“At DDB I enjoy my job.”
Albert said he doesn’t expect much or think about what he is going to gain, he comes in and let’s his work ethic “pave the way.”
“In my eyes, DDB is one of the best places I’ve ever worked.”
In his spare time Albert plays X-Box and watches Netflix. Albert likes watching Bubble Guppies with his one-year-old niece. He also enjoys spending time with his nieces and nephews, his wife and mom.
“Albert, we appreciate your dedication. DDB is blessed to have you as a team member.”
