The Oklahoma Scholarship Competition provides an opportunity for Oklahoma high school students to earn cash scholarships and tuition grants for college.
With at least 10 scholarships in each county available, students compete based on their knowledge of Oklahoma history, our people, and geography.
“This program is designed to reward Oklahoma students who have taken an interest in the rich history of our great state,” said Shannon L. Rich, Oklahoma Hall of Fame and Gaylord-Pickens Museum president and CEO.
“We hope that it also encourages our students to stay in state to attend college and remain here to live and work after receiving their degrees.”
For convenience and wider statewide access, this year’s Oklahoma Scholarship Competition will be 100 percent online.
This timed test will be available all day on Saturday, March 28.
Students in grades nine through 12 are eligible to participate in the examination, and all students must pre-register by 5 p.m. Friday, March 13.
Individual donors and Oklahoma colleges and universities provide the cash scholarships and tuition grants in the counties of their choice.
In addition to schools statewide offering tuition grants to students in various counties, Oklahoma City University, Oklahoma Christian University, Bacone College, Cameron University, Southern Nazarene University, Oklahoma Panhandle State University, Rose State College, Tulsa Community College, the University of Central Oklahoma, and the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma have made tuition waivers available in all 77 counties.
To see a list of scholarships available in each county, to register for the test and to download a study guide visit https://oklahomahof.com/scholarships or call 405-235-4458.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.