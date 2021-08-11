A happy intro for DDB employee

DDB is happy to introduce Chris Vail as its featured employee this week.
Chris came to work for DDB the first time back in 2005 fresh out of high school; he said DDB was his very first job.
After a while, Chris decided it was time to try something new, so he moved on for a short while.
On June 6, 2012, Chris returned to DDB and “has been an asset to DDB ever since.”
Chris has worked in both wrap-up and mainline. When DDB grew into needing an evening shift in 2019, Chris was promoted to mainline supervisor for the shift.
He is one of the few employees to operate the Steinhauer machine.
When asked what he has learned working at DDB, Chris stated “electrical.” He said it is the one thing he has learned that has helped him not only at work, but also at home. Chris says DDB is a good job and is close to home.
In his time off, Chris enjoys gaming and shooting his pistol. He spends a lot of time at the gun range.
“On behalf of everyone at DDB, I would like to say thank you Chris for nine years of dedicated service. Your efforts are appreciated.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.