A house divided cannot stand

We are more divided now than ever as a society. We allow things to push us apart: race, age, gender, education, money, and even vaccination status.
“For if you forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you: But if you forgive not men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses.” (Matthew 6:14-15)
Instead of trying to find things we have in common and building around those things, we choose to focus on the differences.
Unfortunately, this is not a new thing. In the Bible, we read amazing testimony after testimony of Jesus bringing people together.
This should have been a cause for celebration. But the people were divided on this matter.
The people believed the miracles Jesus performed identified Him as the Son of David, who was the promised Messiah that was to come.
Jesus said to them, Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand.
If a group of people have a common purpose and are divided among themselves, they will not accomplish their goals. If they are divided, they will fall.
A house divided is broken down into factions. It means the parties do not agree.
The enemy wants to keep us divided, and He wants us to fight each other so that we can not see he is the one interfering in our affairs.
The enemy wants us to find fault with one another, knowing that when we do, we will spend so much time tearing others down we will not be able to forgive one another and live in peace.
God wants us to be united with each other, and He knows there is strength in unity. United we stand, but a divided house will fall.
What will you choose today? Division or unity?
“Heavenly Father, as Your child, I am so thankful for the love You have shown me. I want to walk in Your love to this divided world. I know my strength is in You alone and as I stand up showing You, I will not be causing division. I want to show love as You have shown Your love to me. United we stand, and I will not be a divided house to fall. Thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
