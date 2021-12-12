A legacy well documented

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts]Thou?
If I may, and I appreciate your indulgence, I am going to continue sharing how you can enjoy the legacy in song left to us in the passing of Stephen Sondheim on the 26th of last month.
I’ll be tapping into Mr. Sondheim’s vast catalogue by highlighting some of my top selections in the following categories; video, (found over YouTube), books, and the musicals that he wrote that have been adapted to film. I am not going to delve into recordings as I am not that familiar with music streaming options. Most of his productions in my collection are on vinyl records and CD’s.
On video: To get a real sense of the man behind the curtain, visit the following:
• Take Me to The World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration
• Six By Sondheim: HBO special [see below]
• The Art of Songwriting with Stephen Sondheim and Adam Guettel
• Sondheim! The Birthday Celebration [His 80th] “The Ladies in Red” segment” is one of the finest examples of pure song interpretation and delivery that I have ever seen. The six women are former Tony Award winners/nominees, and you can see quickly why that came to pass.
• Kennedy Center Honors: 1993: Angela Lansbury introduces his segment.
In print: Mr. Sondheim did not spend a great deal of his career, pen in hand, for future publication by the book industry, however, two will remain-bookends to his legacy:
• Finishing The Hat: Collected Lyrics (1954-1981): Attendant Comments, Principals, Heresies, Grudges, Whines and Anecdotes.
• Look, I Made A Hat: Collected Lyrics (1981-2011): With Attendant Comments, Amplifications, Dogmas, Harangues, Digressions, Anecdotes and Miscellany.
For those who enjoy details and their interweaving to form a piece of art, these books are for you. Trust me, it’s like attending school and on the first day of class, the chairman of the musical theater department walks in.
On film: Mr. Sondheim is credited with 19 major works for the stage and the following titles have been captured on film, or their stage versions were secured and can be found on DVD and/or other distribution, streaming services.
• West Side Story: Its newest edition is being released later this month under the direction of Steven Spielberg.
• Gypsy
• A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum
• Company: The version that I’m encouraging is the 2006 Broadway revival starring Raul Esparza that appeared on the Great Performances series. I happily found that it had returned online. On so many levels, it captures Mr. Sondheim’s entire career. From his music and lyrics, to the contemporary and highly innovative staging, (originally orchestrated by future collaborator, Harold Prince), this version holds true to that original from 1970-71. Simply elegant.
• Follies
• A Little Night Music: There is only one version that I am aware of, and it starred Elizabeth Taylor and was directed by Harold Prince.
• Sweeney Todd – The Demon Barber of Fleet Street: A good introduction is the film starring Johnny Depp.
• Sunday In The Park With George
• Into The Woods: The recent film version starring James Corden and Emily Blunt demonstrates Mr. Sondheim’s story telling brilliance.
I highly recommend the wonderful HBO special, Six By Sondheim, which serves as a warm and creative look at his career through a half-dozen of the more impactful songs from this canon. His seamless personal commentary is perfectly matched with/against the song selections.
I may have shared this, and if so, forgive the repetition. I was at the Alvin Theatre on Broadway as Mr. Sondheim entered the stage door to meet ‘the company’ of Company, the production that brought him the first of his eight Tony Awards.
I will never forget his intensity, and the energy that was palatable between him – and his guest, Harold Prince. They were on their way, literally and figuratively, and for nearly a decade, originated a new musical lexicon.
The current production of Company was the last show that Mr. Sondheim attended a few evenings before he died.
On the evening of December 8th, the lights along that very same Broadway were dimmed in his honor.
As this is the season of giving, I unwrapped this wonderful song by Vince Gill, titled: Til the Season Comes Around Again. A snippet: “Come gather around at the table / In the spirit of family and friends / Then we’ll all join hands and remember this moment / Till the season comes around again.”
Enjoy ‘seeing’ you, in every season, in the ‘E’dition of the Democrat.
Remember, there is always an opening night.
tAs
[For EFA-62]
Pearl Harbor @ 80: God Bless America.
(This is the @ Home Edition of Where A r [ts]Thou? – Since 5/2020)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.