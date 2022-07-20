A little 'love' with grant

The Pauls Valley Community Foundation has given a $1,000 grant to Love PV, which works to provide school supplies to Pauls Valley and Whitebead students and the local July 4th festival and fireworks show. From left are Arlen Williams, Katie Johnson, Callie Henry of Love PV and J.D. Bostic. (PV Democrat photo)

