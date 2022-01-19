A long distance honor roll for PV

A Pauls Valley student was among those named to this past fall's honor rolls at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H.

Chase Kito of Pauls Valley has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's Fall 2021 Dean's List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean's List.

Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester.

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults.

Now serving more than 160,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, N.H.

