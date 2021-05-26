A long list for ECU honor rolls

A long list of East Central University students in Ada have been named to the honor rolls for the 2021 spring semester.
Many of the students come from the Garvin County area as two honor rolls have been released.
One is the President’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn A’s in all of their courses for a perfect 4.0 grade point average. At least 12 credit hours must be completed successfully during the semester to be named to the list.
Area students on the President's Honor Roll include:
• Elmore City – Toby Pyle and Haley Stidham.
• Lindsay – Alisha Hayes, Breanna Miller and Lacie Ramming.
• Maysville – Seth Jensen, Marissa McHugh and Gabe Wilmot.
• Pauls Valley – Amy Cardwell, Sebastian Cifuentes, Elisa Cummings, Kailey Lemay, Zachary MacKey and Vivian Tapia.
• Stratford – Chase Alberson, Alejandro Arriaga, Kaylee George and Shayle Hart.
• Wayne – Nikki Herrin.
• Wynnewood – Kelie Knowles, Sydney Martin, Bo Thompson, Alyssa Trett and Chloe Whitefield.
Another list is for students named to the Dean's Honor Roll, which is for maintaining a 3.3 grade point average during the semester.
Garvin County area students on the Dean's Honor Roll include:
• Byars – Jordan Odell, Katlyn Powell and Brock Walck.
• Elmore City – Natalie Faucett, Natalie Keesee and Jace Wallace.
• Lindsay – Tucker Gossett, Jacob Mantooth and Seth Stevens.
• Maysville – Kierstyn House.
• Paoli – Carson Bryant, Kassidy Courtney, Kaitlyn Freeland and Anna Herd.
• Pauls Valley – Victoria Arie, Abigail Balderrama, Breydan Jackson, William Johnston, Erandi Ramirez, Taylor Schumacher, Jordyn Skadal, Nicholas Smith, Kori Stanley and Tia Upshaw.
• Stratford – Cody Baggerly, Cyndall Brown, Bobby Cothren, Gianna Loboda, Annabell Pearce, Brandon Prine, Alexia Qualls, Ruth Watanave and Trevan Willingham.
• Wayne – Peyton Spencer and Hunter Stanfield.
• Wynnewood – Emma Anderson, Jorden Green, Caitlin Harmon, Lynsey Martin, Taylor Martin and Jayden Smith.
•••
Macy Bowen of Lindsay has been named to an honor roll at Graceland University in Iowa.
Bowen was named to the president's list for the 2021 spring term, which is for students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa was founded in 1895 and sponsored by Community of Christ.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.