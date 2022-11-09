A look at jazz

By Tim Smith
When writing this type of column, one never knows where a source worth sharing will suddenly materialize.
Such was the case when a YouTube video was referenced, and within the same time period, I picked up a church publication that wound its way back to and in support of the video.
Case in point: The publication is the magazine, by Faith, published by the Presbyterian Church in America, the video is Wynton Marsalis speaking at the Julliard school’s Pre-College and MAP Students-Preparatory Division Commencement-Address exercises: May 2022.
The unifying subject, jazz, may surprise you, but stay with me, it is quite interesting.
By Faith: The interview by Tim Nicholson is of William Edgar and is titled: “From Deep Misery to Inextinguishable Joy.” “In his latest book, “A Supreme Love: The Music of Jazz and the Hope of the Gospel” (IVP Academic 2022), Westminster Seminary professor William Edgar will tell you that jazz is a journey from deep misery to indistinguishable joy. He will tell you that the weight of Christian theology and the movement of the Gospel from misery to joy were crucial elements in the formation of jazz as an American art form.”
Mr. Edgar continues: “All good jazz has a deep sensitivity to suffering and human misery … Jazz is very artistic, but it’s also joyful … Jazz started as and still is a sort of popular music. It never began as elitist music in concert halls. It came from the people, emerging out of the cotton fields and sometimes out of… New Orleans and so on. “The best jazz is connected with earthiness and is connected to people expressing their heartfelt cries through music.”
Mr. Nicholson then asks: “What would you say to someone who either doesn’t like jazz or perhaps just doesn’t even know where to start with listening to jazz?”
Mr. Edgar states: “Let’s introduce them to the best jazz and why it’s such a beautiful art form…We are really talking about human nature and how it’s easy to get stuck in cultural traditions. This doesn’t just happen in music, it happens in so much of life. Everybody has their default favorite music. For some its Handel, and for others it’s Bach. I listen to Handel and Bach a lot, but I don’t want to get stuck in a culture that says, 'This is God’s music,' and folk masses and Duke Ellington’s Sacred Suites are not.”
The always engaging Wynton Marsalis continues his tradition of bringing artistic thoughts to a level that compels one to, quite simply, want to study and/or practice – and most certainly listen to jazz just a bit more.
In a nutshell: That is why he will always be recommended in this column; especially because all students of music, young or old, need to be constantly reminded about their musical heritage, regardless of genre.
His deeply felt and passionately conceived messages are universal.
From Mr. Roger’s neighborhood: Mr. Rogers once said: “The thing I remember about successful people I’ve met all through the years is their obvious delight in what they’re doing and it seems to have very little to do with worldly success. They just love what they’re doing, and they love it in front of others.”
Remember, there is always an opening night in our town.
“How can we let the music not be what it actually is and make it be something else?” Wynton Marsalis
