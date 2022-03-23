A look at theater heritage Rooney style

By Tim Smith
Where A R [ts] Thou?
Est: January, 2006
“… and in all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection” [Mark Twain]
Post script: Yesterday, March 22, would have been the 92nd birthday of Stephen Sondheim who passed away during the Thanksgiving holiday period last year. It also is the birthday of Andrew Lloyd Webber who is currently represented on Broadway with The Phantom of the Opera, now in its 34th year.
Our musical theater heritage is remembered and supported for future generations.
Back to that – future: I have been watching the Mickey Rooney films, the Andy Hardy series, that were popular from 1937-1946, with a “coming of a much later age” edition in 1958.
Easily rented over/through Amazon, what has captured my imagination is the writing style chosen by the screenwriters and producers. The story lines follow Andy as he navigates the challenges of moving from the teenage years to college graduation and into early adulthood. In each film outing, the number of situations ‘Andy’ finds himself in are seemingly disjointed upon the unveiling, yet somehow are tied together at the finale.
At times, I am not certain they are ever going to get back to the inciting incident, which is usually about Andy needing money. True, and each time I just wonder, “again already?” I was never that desperate as a teenager, was I?
Anyway – Each film is made with what appears to be a large budget, capitalizing I am certain, on Mr. Rooney’s exploding popularity. Subsequently, they probably did not have the luxury of having him in one place for too long, and that ongoing conflict may be the reason that the scripts are strangely distracting. They had to get them done, and quickly.
Situational comedic/serial style films were less than a decade old when ‘Andy’ hit the screens, so they wanted to try out as many new techniques as they could with one of its biggest stars. Just a thought.
The supporting cast quickly become old neighborhood friends, and that was surprisingly comforting, at least for my end of the generations.
Check them out, especially now, as later this week, the Oscars are presented for last year’s film work. It is always enjoyable to see how far film has progressed.
Mr. Rooney, who passed away in 2014, was a major film star for most of his life, and is credited with nearly 300 films encompassing the silent film to current era. In 1983, he received an honorary Oscar for “…60 years of versatility in a variety of memorable film performances.” According to Wikipedia, he is also credited with 29 stage productions and a television resume that spans the period of 1954-2015.
He was never off the stage or screen for too long, and that longevity is to be celebrated and admired.
Has there been anyone who was there at the beginning of both talking films and then television? He certainly is in the pantheon with the likes of Bob Hope, George Burns, Milton Berle and few others.
He is largely forgotten in that discussion and now, revisiting this early work, I too have given pause to savor his extraordinary talents.
I pause, again: I had the pleasure of seeing Mr. Rooney in Los Angeles leading the company in the musical hit, Sugar Babies, that was produced by the uncle of one of my dearest friends. Mr. Rooney’s powerful presence is still embedded in my musical theater library of memories. He literally commanded and held the stage like few others I have experienced.
Have been returning to visit institutions that were hit hard by the virus shutdown, and on the top of the listing is the LA Philharmonic, under the baton of Gustavo Dudamel.
For the first time in nearly two years, LA Phil will be returning to their homes, two of which are the Walt Disney Concert Hall, and will also “celebrate the 100th anniversary season of performances at the Hollywood Bowl. Highlights of the centennial season at the Bowl include (Maestro) Dudamel leading the LA Phil in a collaborative program featuring (the) Paris Opera Ballet, an evening celebrating the legacy of Leonard Bernstein and his connection to the Bowl…” highlighting just a few.
Please visit the LA Phil and the Hollywood Bowl websites for more information.
Connecting, through art, in our town.
{For Otis: 1926 [1968] 2021: A Broadway Baby}
Where ARTS Thou? appears in the weekly newsstand edition of the Pauls Valley Democrat: Founded 1904.
