A lot to like with new budget

By Sen. Greg McCortney
Senate Review
This week the full Senate approved the $9.7 billion Fiscal Year 2023 budget, which prioritizes core services, makes key investments geared to improving our state and growing our economy, and further boosts our emergency savings to bolster Oklahoma in challenging economic times of high inflation.
I think one of the most remarkable achievements in this budget is that we finally will be able to completely eliminate Oklahoma’s 13-year waiting list for developmental disabilities services.
Some 5,000 of our state’s most vulnerable citizens have been waiting years for community-based and at-home services.
Last year, we took the important step of beginning third-party assessments of the needs of every individual on that list. With that data and with an increased appropriation of $32.5 million, we should be able to completely clear that waiting list within 18 to 24 months.
Here in the district, McCall’s Chapel School, which serves individuals with intellectual disabilities, will be able to take advantage of some $6 million in federal and state dollars that will be made available to such facilities that have been struggling to attract and keep staff.
McCall’s, and other institutions with the mission of serving those with intellectual disabilities, meet a critical need in our state, and this funding will help them better fulfill their mission.
I’m also extremely pleased that many long-standing capital needs at CLEET will be addressed, thanks to a $3.6 million appropriation.
The money will enable the construction of a new training track, a parking lot, lighting, help address personnel needs, and other improvements at the center.
The FY ‘23 budget will also give much-needed 30 percent raises to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents.
The lion’s share of the budget, 44 percent goes to education, with public K-12 schools continuing to be funded at the highest level in state history, with billions more in federal pandemic aid for schools and, in many school districts, they’ll have additional resources through surging local property tax revenues.
I’m also pleased that we again chose not to appropriate the full amount authorized by the state Board of Equalization, instead placing more funds in our state’s emergency savings.
It’s a fiscally conservative approach to both investing and saving that will serve this district and our state well, not only in this next budget year, but in the years to come.
I am honored to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate.
(Greg McCortney is in District 13, which includes much of Garvin County)
