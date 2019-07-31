The pool of entries for the Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association (OCA) Ranch Rodeo first ever National Anthem Singing Contest has been narrowed to four finalists.
The winner will sing the national anthem at the Friday night performance of the OCA Ranch Rodeo on Aug. 23 at the Lazy E Arena near Guthrie.
These top four finalists are Kristin Williams of Red Rock, Okla.; Haley Miller of Ada, Okla.; Baley Hull of Durant, Okla; and Bella Brown of Choctaw, Okla.
Online voting to determine the winner is open now through Aug. 1, 2019. Cast your vote at https://www.okcattlemen.org/oca-annual-ranch-rodeo#singingcontest.
The OCA Ranch Rodeo consists of 12 ranch teams of 'real ranch' cowboys that compete in five different events depicting daily tasks from life on the ranch.
The competition is fierce, but the cowboys don't take home much more than bumps and bragging rights.
They participate with one goal – to support the Children's Hospital Foundation (CHF).
The OCA Ranch Rodeo has raised more than $500,000 for CHF since 1997.
The ranch rodeo is a two-day event scheduled for Aug. 23-24. Performances begin nightly at 7 p.m. and doors open at 5 p.m with shopping inside the trade show. Find out more online.
The OCA is the voice of the Oklahoma cattle industry. OCA is the only voice that speaks solely for the cattlemen of Oklahoma and represents beef producers in all 77 counties across the state.
•••
Closer to home, the 75th annual Heritage Days Rodeo is set to arrive at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 16-17 at the Pauls Valley Round Up Rodeo Arena.
A traditional rodeo parade is scheduled to begin around 5 p.m. Saturday night in downtown PV.
Leading up to the parade the next two weekends all-day youth rodeos are set to begin at 10 a.m. at the local arena.
Every Monday night the local arena also hosts jackpot barrels with barrel racers from all over Oklahoma and North Texas.
