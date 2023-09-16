Hispanic Heritage Month began on September 15. Hispanic Heritage Month recognizes and honors the diverse history and culture of the Latino and Hispanic communities that stem from Mexico, Puerto Rico, Central America, and South America.
The people of Spanish-speaking communities and of Latin America have a rich tapestry of cultures that make them unique. We celebrate this month by attending events with dances, music, artwork, and food from the people in these communities.
As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, it is equally important to consider ways to support Latino and Hispanic communities today.
Substance use disorder remains a significant challenge in the Hispanic and Latino communities. Issues like alcohol, marijuana, and opioid addiction need to be addressed. How is substance use viewed in Hispanic and Latino cultures? How can people suffering from addiction issues get the help they need?
Understanding Substance Use Disorder in the Hispanic Community. Studies have noted trends regarding alcohol and the Hispanic community.
About 9.5% of people in the Hispanic community will develop alcohol dependency at some point. This rate is lower than the 13.8% of people who are white and not Hispanic who develop alcohol dependency. Similarly, 7.1% of Hispanic Americans struggle with a substance use disorder, while that rate is 7.4% in the general population.
According to the SAMHSA NSDUH, the opioid misuse (heroin use and prescription opioid misuse) rate among Hispanics/Latinos is similar to the national population rate, about 4 percent.
Regardless of the proportion of the community that struggles with addiction, each person deserves to get the help they need.
Data from 2018 indicates that nearly all Hispanic and Latino youth, approximately 92%, who struggled with a substance use disorder did not receive care at a specialized facility. What can contribute to the risk of a substance use disorder among the Hispanic and Latino communities?
Risk Factors for Addiction
• Genetics: Genetics is a significant component of an individual’s risk of developing a substance use disorder. If people of Latin American or Hispanic origin have family members who struggle with addiction, they have a higher risk of substance misuse and addiction.
• Acculturation: Acculturation refers to assimilating into another typically dominant culture. Studies have shown that acculturation in Hispanic youth can play a role in the risk of developing substance use issues.
• Poverty: Poverty can significantly increase the risk of developing a substance use disorder and subsequent addiction. Addiction rates can be twice as high among those who are unemployed. Data from the Kaiser Family Foundation indicates that approximately 20% of the Latino community lives in poverty.
Organizations That Offer Support. Several different organizations offer support specifically for the Hispanic and Latino communities. If you or a loved one needs help talking about substance use disorder or seeking help, you can turn to organizations such as:
• Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA): SAMHSA has a search function that can help people find healthcare providers who speak Spanish.
• National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI): NAMI offers bilingual resources, as well as insight into the unique needs of the Hispanic and Latino communities.
• Therapy for Latinx: Therapy for Latinx helps connect people in the Latino community with therapists. It also helps to connect people with resources like crisis hotlines and mental health screening tools.
• Mental Health America: The nonprofit Mental Health America has a page dedicated to understanding mental health issues in Latino and Hispanic communities, as well as many Spanish-language resources.
• National Alliance for Hispanic Health (NAHH): The NAHH focuses on science, culture, and community and works to improve the quality of care and access to health care. Jane Delgado, PhD, was the first female president of the organization, and she has dedicated her career to improving health in the Hispanic and Latino communities.
(Sources: https://www.gatewayfoundation.org/addiction-blog/hispanic-latino-substance-use/)
(The PASS Coalition meets on the third Tuesday of each month at the First United Bank in Pauls Valley and Google Meet. The PASS Coalition is funded by the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Prevention Services, and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration.)
